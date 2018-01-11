(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MSG Mic'd Up-Who is the MSG/CC?

    MSG Mic'd Up-Who is the MSG/CC?

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2018

    Audio by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    In the first episode of MSG Mic'd Up, Lt Col Clark talks with Col Washington about the plan for the podcast and then sets the foundation for future episodes on Col Washington's leadership philosophies by discussing his background.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2018
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019 15:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60715
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107313007.mp3
    Length: 00:21:56
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Who is the MSG/CC?, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    AMC
    87 ABW PA
    MSG Mic'd Up

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    MSG Mic'd Up-Who is the MSG/CC?