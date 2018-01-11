In the first episode of MSG Mic'd Up, Lt Col Clark talks with Col Washington about the plan for the podcast and then sets the foundation for future episodes on Col Washington's leadership philosophies by discussing his background.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 15:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60715
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313007.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Who is the MSG/CC?, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT