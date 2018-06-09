Introducing MSG Mic'd Up! MSG Mic'd Up will provide on demand interviews, news, and stories from around the 87 MSG and JBMDL You'll hear from leaders around the base and get up to date on the latest MSG 2020+ Initiatives.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 15:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60712
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313004.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up- Introducing MSG Mic'd Up, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT