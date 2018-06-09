(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSG Mic'd Up- Introducing MSG Mic'd Up

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2018

    Audio by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Introducing MSG Mic'd Up! MSG Mic'd Up will provide on demand interviews, news, and stories from around the 87 MSG and JBMDL You'll hear from leaders around the base and get up to date on the latest MSG 2020+ Initiatives.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2018
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mic'd Up- Introducing MSG Mic'd Up, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL
    AMC
    87 ABW PA

