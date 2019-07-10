Airman Magazine interview with John W. Henderson, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 10:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60711
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107312883.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:46
|Artist
|Airman Magazine
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, At Altitude - ASAF John Henderson, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT