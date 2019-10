Paige Facility Therapy Dog Radio Package

Radio story focusing on the 144th Fighter Wing's facility therapy dog, Paige. Soundbite from Dr. Stephanie Grant, 144th Fighter Wing's Director of Psychological Health and Paige's handler.



Script below:



TITLE: A HELPING PAW-RADIO STORY

PRODUCER: SSgt GEORGE SOLIS

DATE: 04AUG19

RUNTIME: 1:11



LEAD: DOGS ARE SOMETIMES KNOWN FOR THEIR LOYALTY, COMPANIONSHIP, AND UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. STAFF SERGEANT GEORGE SOLIS INTRODUCES US TO ONE DOG WHO'S USING THOSE INHERENT CANINE TRAITS TO PROVIDE SOME SUPPORT TO THE AIRMEN OF THE 144TH FIGHTER WING.



TAG: PAIGE RECEIVED HER TRAINING TO BE A FACILITY THERAPY DOG THROUGH SOUTHEASTERN GUIDE DOGS, A NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION, WHO TRAIN DOGS TO PROVIDE VARIOUS TYPES OF SERVICES TO THE BLIND, CHILDREN, MILITARY FACILITIES AND VETERANS.





NARRATION: PAIGE IS A 4-YEAR-OLD YELLOW LABRADOR RETRIEVER WHO LOVES A GOOD SCRATCH. (NAT SOUND OF PAIGE GETTING EXCITED ABOUT BEING SCRATCHED) PAIGE ALSO LOVES WORKING AS A FACILITY THERAPY DOG ALONGSIDE DR. STEPHANIE GRANT, THE 144TH FIGHTER WING'S DIRECTOR OF PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH. (NAT SOUND OF AIRMEN INTERACTING WITH PAIGE)



DR. STEPHANIE GRANT, DIRECTOR OF PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH (17 SEC): PAIGE HAS BEEN A VALUABLE TOOL FOR ME AS THE D-P-H HERE AT THE WING. NOT ONLY THE REACTION THAT SHE RECEIVES WHEN WE GO INTO SHOPS. SHE REALLY IS AN AWESOME TOOL, CATALYST IF YOU WILL, CONNECTION...TO THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVE HERE AT THE WING.



NARRATION: THROUGH THE CONNECTION AIRMEN MAKE WITH DR. GRANT BECAUSE OF PAIGE, IT OPENS UP THE DOOR FOR AIRMEN TO POSSIBLY SEEK MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES OR COUNSELING WITH DR. GRANT .



DR. GRANT (20 SEC): AS INDIVIDUALS CONNECT WITH PAIGE, THEY CONNECT WITH ME AS WELL...BECAUSE WE KNOW RELATIONSHIPS ARE KEY...WHEN THINGS START GOING SOUTH AND PEOPLE START EXPERIENCING MORE SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSION OR ANXIETY, WHEN YOU ALREADY DEVELOP THAT RELATIONSHIP AND THAT RAPPORT, IT GOES A LONG WAYS TO THEM SEEKING

HELP EARLY.



NARRATION: EVEN THOUGH PAIGE MAY NOT KNOW THE TREMENDOUS IMPACT SHE HAS, SHE STILL HELPS BREAK BARRIERS AND MAKE PEOPLE FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE SEEKING HELP WHEN NEEDED. STAFF SERGEANT GEORGE SOLIS, FRESNO, CALIFORNIA.