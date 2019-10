Marine Minute

I’M CPL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



IN THE SNOW OF FAR-OFF NORTHERN LANDS, AND IN SUNNY TROPIC SCENES, LIKE THE SHORES OF MALAYSIA. MARINES AND SAILORS WITH 3RD MARINE DIVISION WORK CLOSELY WITH THE MALAYSIAN ARMED FORCES DURING TRAINING OPERATION TIGER STRIKE IN MALAYSIA, OCTOBER 3RD. DURING THIS EXERCISE MARINES AND SAILORS TRADE COMMON KNOWLEDGE WITH THE MALAYSIAN ARMED FORCES ON PROPER AMBUSH TECHNIQUES AS WELL AS CARRYING OUT CASUALTY EVACUATIONS IN THE BATTLEFIELD. TIGER STRIKE FOCUSES ON STRENGTHENING JOINT MILITARY OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES, INCREASING READINESS FOR MARINES AND ALLIES BY PRACTICING FOR HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE, DISASTER RELIEF AND AMPHIBIOUS AND JUNGLE WARFARE OPERATIONS. THIS EXERCISE PROMOTES CULTURAL EXCHANGES BETWEEN THE MALAYSIAN ARMED FORCES AND THE U.S. NAVY-MARINE CORPS TEAM



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.