The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXVI

Resiliency, Retention, Recruiting. Three big R's, from three Colonels, all outstanding messages. Give it a listen and be sure to share with your friends and family!
10.03.2019
|10.04.2019 09:31
Newscasts
|60694
|1910/DOD_107306518.mp3
01:02:02
|2019
|Blues
BANGOR, ME, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
