ONCE A MARINE ALWAYS A MARINE, AND THAT INCLUDES MARINES GETTING READY TO TRANSITION OUT OF ACTIVE SERVICE. THE MARINE CORPS TRANSITION READINESS PROGRAM HAS EVOLVED FROM A ONE-TIME TRAINING EVENT INTO A SELF-GUIDED PROCESS THAT GIVES MARINES MORE TIME AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION TO A NEW CAREER.



BEGINNING AT LEAST A YEAR IN ADVANCE OF A MARINE'S END OF ACTIVE SERVICE, THE PROGRAM EMPHASIZES A MORE PROACTIVE APPROACH. IT ENABLES MARINES TO FORMULATE EFFECTIVE POST-TRANSITION EMPLOYMENT OR EDUCATIONAL GOALS, AND WORK TOWARDS THEM DURING THEIR TRANSITION READINESS SEMINAR. HAVING THE OPPORTUNITY TO START THE TRANSITION PROCESS EARLIER AND ON AN INDIVIDUALLY FOCUSED BASIS ALLOWS MARINES TO USE MORE MARINE & FAMILY PROGRAMS RESOURCES FROM PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT STAFF. TO FIND OUT ABOUT ALL THE AVAILABLE RESOURCES, GO ONLINE TO USMC-MCCS.ORG/SERVICES.



