Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium at National Harbor, Maryland, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright, Discussed goals for the fitness culture of the Air Force
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2019 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60678
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107302983.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 4 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT