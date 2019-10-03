(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 3 October 2019

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium at National Harbor, Maryland, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, Matthew Donovan, talked improvements to privatized housing on military installations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Applications
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Acting
    Privatized Housing
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    Matthew Donovan

    Air Force Radio News 3 October 2019