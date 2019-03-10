This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (October 3, 2019) Captain Joselito Asinas from NSA Bahrain's Fire Emergency Services explains the upcoming events on base during Fire Prevention Week.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60675
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107301195.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT