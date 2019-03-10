(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week

    Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.03.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (October 3, 2019) Captain Joselito Asinas from NSA Bahrain's Fire Emergency Services explains the upcoming events on base during Fire Prevention Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2019
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019 03:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60675
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107301195.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    navy bahrain fire prevention week

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week