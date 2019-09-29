MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 29, 2019) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discusses Operational Stress Management.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60672
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107301192.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:52
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2019.09.29 Power Hour, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT