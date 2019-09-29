(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2019.09.29 Power Hour

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.29.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 29, 2019) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discusses Operational Stress Management.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2019.09.29 Power Hour, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navy stress management

    2019.09.29 Power Hour