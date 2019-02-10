(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.

    Get your mouth guards and prepare to execute a proper break fall. It's time to talk about a new development in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, or MCMAP. Effective October 1st, the rank requirement for Marines to test out for specific belts in MCMAP changed. Marine Corps order 1500.59A states that Marines must be the rank of Corporal to achieve Brown belt, and the rank of Sergeant for a Black Belt. Any Marine that has obtained a belt level above their rank requirement prior to this order will be grandfathered in and maintain their current belt level. This new order will instill more leadership in the program, expose Marines to physical hardship, and allow frequent experience with combative techniques and interpersonal violence. This ensures Marines are more lethal and can handle hand to hand combat in any situation. Remember Marines, One mind any weapon. See you in the Pit.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2019
    Date Posted: 10.02.2019 16:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60664
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107299003.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program
    MCMAP
    Black Belt
    Brown Belt
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    New Order
    MCO 1500.59A

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute