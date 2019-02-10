Marine Minute

Get your mouth guards and prepare to execute a proper break fall. It's time to talk about a new development in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, or MCMAP. Effective October 1st, the rank requirement for Marines to test out for specific belts in MCMAP changed. Marine Corps order 1500.59A states that Marines must be the rank of Corporal to achieve Brown belt, and the rank of Sergeant for a Black Belt. Any Marine that has obtained a belt level above their rank requirement prior to this order will be grandfathered in and maintain their current belt level. This new order will instill more leadership in the program, expose Marines to physical hardship, and allow frequent experience with combative techniques and interpersonal violence. This ensures Marines are more lethal and can handle hand to hand combat in any situation. Remember Marines, One mind any weapon. See you in the Pit.



