    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast 10/2/19

    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast 10/2/19

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2019

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health Ms. Jill Garvin speaks to 102nd Intelligence Wing First Sergeant Senior Master Sgt. Sean “Sully” Sullivan about resiliency and the upcoming tactical pause scheduled to address mental health concerns and rising suicide rates among military members.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2019
    Date Posted: 10.02.2019 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60659
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107297951.mp3
    Length: 00:14:16
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast 10/2/19, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    air national guard
    mental health
    podcast
    massachusetts
    102nd intelligence wing
    otis air national guard base
    joint base cape cod
    tactical pause
    sean sully sullivan
    jill garvin

