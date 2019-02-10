102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health Ms. Jill Garvin speaks to 102nd Intelligence Wing First Sergeant Senior Master Sgt. Sean “Sully” Sullivan about resiliency and the upcoming tactical pause scheduled to address mental health concerns and rising suicide rates among military members.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2019 09:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60659
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107297951.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:16
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast 10/2/19, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT