General Joseph Francis Dunford Jr. served as the 36th Commandant of the Marine Corps and the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. After 40 years of dedicated service to the Corps, General Dunford says farewell to members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families,



"Before taking off my uniform for the last time, I wanted to tell you what a honor it has been to serve alongside you, and to represent you here in Washington D.C. and across the globe. As I depart active service, I depart with incredible pride and gratitude, not because I'm a General or the chairman, but simply because I've stood in ranks with the Soldiers, Sailors, Airman, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who wear the cloth of our nation. Please know that I'll remain in proud overwatch following my retirement. God bless you all, and Semper Fidelis."



Thank you for your service Fighting Joe. Semper Fidelis.





