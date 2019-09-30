Marine Minute

Many eyes were glued to the sky this weekend as the largest military air

show in the United States took place in California at the Marine Corps Air

Station Miramar Air Show on September 27th through the 29th. Demonstrators

entertained the crowd by through various aerobatics. This year's show honors

first responders for their accomplishments by displaying the vehicles and

equipment they use for the public. Among the demonstrations Marines show

off a variety of tactical skills such as repelling out of helicopters,

piloting various aircraft, operating heavy machinery and tanks. This allows

the public to get an up close look at the vehicles used by Marines every

day. The Air Show demonstrates unit cohesion and the ability of Marines to

perform exercises proficiently on and off the battlefield. Other units

featured at the air show include the Navy Leap Frogs, the Army Golden

Knights, and the Navy Blue Angels.



