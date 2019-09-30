I'm Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.
Many eyes were glued to the sky this weekend as the largest military air
show in the United States took place in California at the Marine Corps Air
Station Miramar Air Show on September 27th through the 29th. Demonstrators
entertained the crowd by through various aerobatics. This year's show honors
first responders for their accomplishments by displaying the vehicles and
equipment they use for the public. Among the demonstrations Marines show
off a variety of tactical skills such as repelling out of helicopters,
piloting various aircraft, operating heavy machinery and tanks. This allows
the public to get an up close look at the vehicles used by Marines every
day. The Air Show demonstrates unit cohesion and the ability of Marines to
perform exercises proficiently on and off the battlefield. Other units
featured at the air show include the Navy Leap Frogs, the Army Golden
Knights, and the Navy Blue Angels.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
Marines.mil.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2019 16:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60650
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107293250.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT