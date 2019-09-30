(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.

    Many eyes were glued to the sky this weekend as the largest military air
    show in the United States took place in California at the Marine Corps Air
    Station Miramar Air Show on September 27th through the 29th. Demonstrators
    entertained the crowd by through various aerobatics. This year's show honors
    first responders for their accomplishments by displaying the vehicles and
    equipment they use for the public. Among the demonstrations Marines show
    off a variety of tactical skills such as repelling out of helicopters,
    piloting various aircraft, operating heavy machinery and tanks. This allows
    the public to get an up close look at the vehicles used by Marines every
    day. The Air Show demonstrates unit cohesion and the ability of Marines to
    perform exercises proficiently on and off the battlefield. Other units
    featured at the air show include the Navy Leap Frogs, the Army Golden
    Knights, and the Navy Blue Angels.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
    Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2019
    Date Posted: 10.01.2019 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60650
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107293250.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Show
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Blue Angels
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute