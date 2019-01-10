Bahrain Beat: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (October 1, 2019) Ms. Debra Anthony, a NSA Bahrain's Fleet & Family Support Center counselor, talks about October being Domestic Violence Awareness month. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.