Hispanic Heritage Month Radio Spot to spread awareness that September 15th through October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2019 03:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60645
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107292786.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190910-OKI-SPT-Hispanic Heritage Month-Pfc. Carpanzano, by PFC Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT