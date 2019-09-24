(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN-Humphreys ROKtober-fest Spot

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    AFN Humphreys

    1 minute spot promoting Osan Air Base's "ROKtober-fest" event taking place on 11 October 2019

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2019
    Date Posted: 09.30.2019 23:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60638
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107292188.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN-Humphreys ROKtober-fest Spot, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Osan Air Base
    South Korea
    Oktoberfest
    Osan
    ROK
    AFN-Humphreys

    AFN-Humphreys ROKtober-fest Spot