    Air Force Radio News 30 September 2019

    Air Force Radio News 30 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium at National Harbor Maryland, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Goldfien talks about what it takes to succeed in combat

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2019
    Date Posted: 09.30.2019 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 September 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Radio News 30 September 2019