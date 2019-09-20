A rock or something podcast's September podcast about suicide awareness and prevention month. Our guests were Maj. Pittman and Chaplain Lhowe. Hosted by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2019 09:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60605
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107288846.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:43
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, by SGT Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT