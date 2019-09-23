(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Survival Japanese Language

    Survival Japanese Language

    JAPAN

    09.23.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    *Produced by LCpl Moises Rodriguez*

    If you want to survive in Japan, you have to learn the language!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2019
    Date Posted: 09.30.2019 03:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60594
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107288058.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survival Japanese Language, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Spot
    AFn Okinawa
    Learn Japanese

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Survival Japanese Language