This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (September 29, 2019) Kimberlee Jackson, Head of Marketing for the Parent Teacher Student Organization at the Bahrain School, discussed next month’s “Spooktacular” event held at NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2019 07:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60585
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107286798.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Spooktacular Event, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
