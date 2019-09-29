Bahrain Beat: Spooktacular Event

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (September 29, 2019) Kimberlee Jackson, Head of Marketing for the Parent Teacher Student Organization at the Bahrain School, discussed next month’s “Spooktacular” event held at NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.