Bahrain Beat: Family Readiness Group

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 23, 2019) Naval Support Activity's Bahrain Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Smith hosted Family Readiness Group members on his bi-weekly "CO Show". Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.