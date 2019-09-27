(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09.27.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    I'm Cpl Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute.

    September 30th, 1932, Chesty Puller earned his 2nd Navy Cross for his actions while stationed in Nicaragua. Marines have always been doing exceptional things worthy of recognition.

    For instance the Marines of Marine Rotational Force-Europe earned a big thank you from the Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg for their efforts while deployed in Norway. Solberg recently visited the Marines on Camp Lejeune to show her appreciation by personally serving food at a barbeque to the Marines in attendance. Solberg said quote, "We have a special relationship with the U.S., and an extra special relationship with the Marine Corps". Since 2017, more than 10,000 Marines and Sailors from II MEF have traveled to Norway for rotational deployments, training and exercises. II MEF personnel are continuously engaged in Europe through rotational deployments as well as other security cooperation engagements, exercises and operations.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

