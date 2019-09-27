(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Marne Report Podcast - Special Housing Edition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2019

    Audio by Patrick Young 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield addresses housing issues in a special housing edition Marne Report Podcast in September 2019. Special guest were Doug Delzeith a Quality Assurance Evaluator at Fort Stewart DPW Housing; and Cheryl Sutton, the Fort Stewart Family Homes Community Manager. The edition covers inspections and the work order process, an update into actions on Stewart-Hunter and the feedback process for the installation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report Podcast - Special Housing Edition, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Housing
    BBC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

