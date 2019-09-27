The Marne Report Podcast - Special Housing Edition

Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield addresses housing issues in a special housing edition Marne Report Podcast in September 2019. Special guest were Doug Delzeith a Quality Assurance Evaluator at Fort Stewart DPW Housing; and Cheryl Sutton, the Fort Stewart Family Homes Community Manager. The edition covers inspections and the work order process, an update into actions on Stewart-Hunter and the feedback process for the installation.