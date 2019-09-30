Pacific Pulse: 30 September 2019

On this Pacific Pulse, exercise Malabar kicks off in Sasebo, Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines train in the Arctic, and USS Harpers Ferry conducts training in the Indian Ocean.
