When disaster strikes, Marines pride themselves on being the first on the ground to help those in need.

In order to prepare for potential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, U.S. Marine Corps Forces-South, train with the Colombian Marine Corps.

Working with the Colombian Marine Corps helps improve readiness while also providing Marines with the opportunity to train in “any clime and place.”



The air officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Southern Command, Major Mark Mauberret, had this to say about the training,



“The HADR rehearsal in Columbia provides the SPMAGTF a unique opportunity. One, it allows us to evaluate our SOPs about deploying the force over international borders in response to a crisis scenario.

It also strategically strengthens a partnership that we have with the Columbia Marine Corps and Navy.”



The training kicks off September 30th and will wrap up October 5th.

During this time the SPMAGTF hopes to ensure operating procedures continue and strengthen the bond between the U.S. and Colombia.



