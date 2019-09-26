(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    When disaster strikes, Marines pride themselves on being the first on the ground to help those in need.
    In order to prepare for potential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, U.S. Marine Corps Forces-South, train with the Colombian Marine Corps.
    Working with the Colombian Marine Corps helps improve readiness while also providing Marines with the opportunity to train in “any clime and place.”

    The air officer with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Southern Command, Major Mark Mauberret, had this to say about the training,

    “The HADR rehearsal in Columbia provides the SPMAGTF a unique opportunity. One, it allows us to evaluate our SOPs about deploying the force over international borders in response to a crisis scenario.
    It also strategically strengthens a partnership that we have with the Columbia Marine Corps and Navy.”

    The training kicks off September 30th and will wrap up October 5th.
    During this time the SPMAGTF hopes to ensure operating procedures continue and strengthen the bond between the U.S. and Colombia.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute