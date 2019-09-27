Air Force Radio News 27 September 2019

Today's story: During an Air Force town hall meeting at National Harbor, MD, Dawn Goldfein, the wife of the CSAF, talked about a new initiative that allows military spouses to be reimbursed for re-licensing or re-certification.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2019 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60546
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107275863.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|44
