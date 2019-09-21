Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, Command Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, debuts the monthly "CSEL Chat" podcast with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard Picklesimer, also assigned to CJTF-HOA. The monthly chat will feature guests from across Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti discussing leadership and service member development.