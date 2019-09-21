(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

    DJIBOUTI

    09.21.2019

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Janeen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, Command Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, debuts the monthly "CSEL Chat" podcast with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard Picklesimer, also assigned to CJTF-HOA. The monthly chat will feature guests from across Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti discussing leadership and service member development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2019
    Date Posted: 09.26.2019 03:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60538
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107274457.mp3
    Length: 00:22:26
    Year 2019
    Genre Talk
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast, by SMSgt Janeen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Leadership
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    CSEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast