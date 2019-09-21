Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, Command Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, debuts the monthly "CSEL Chat" podcast with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard Picklesimer, also assigned to CJTF-HOA. The monthly chat will feature guests from across Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti discussing leadership and service member development.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2019 03:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60538
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107274457.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:26
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Talk
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
