On this Pacific Pulse, US Army Garrison Japan firefighters and aviators take part in a disaster drill, Marines conduct a platoon exchange with their Indonesian counterparts, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam hosts Airman to Airman talks between the US and Sri Lankan air forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2019 02:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60534
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107274417.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 9 September 2019, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT