    Pacific Pulse: 9 September 2019

    Pacific Pulse: 9 September 2019

    JAPAN

    09.09.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, US Army Garrison Japan firefighters and aviators take part in a disaster drill, Marines conduct a platoon exchange with their Indonesian counterparts, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam hosts Airman to Airman talks between the US and Sri Lankan air forces.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2019
    Date Posted: 09.26.2019 02:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60534
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107274417.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 9 September 2019, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

