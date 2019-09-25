(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    Marines are all about running and gunning, but what happens when those gung-ho Marines get injured?
    This is when U.S. Navy Corpsman spring into action.
     A new group of Sailors complete training at Field Medical Training Battalion-West on Camp Pendleton, California, September 20th.

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Reese Ritter had this to say,

     "So whenever the students show up they will get some Marine Corps training, and then also for the Corpsman side they get T triple C, they get casualty assessment, needle, thorse, and teases placement.
    He also added that Corpsman are essential because they provide medical to the Marines and that Marines need to know that their Corpsman are there to take care of them and that they are doing so in a competent manner.
     
    These Sailors are able to get hands on training with real patients, during a one week field exercise, preparing them for potential scenarios they may encounter in the future.
    They also perform patrols, casualty evacuations, and deal with trauma patients further preparing them future operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

