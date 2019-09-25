Lab Life - Episode 16: Confined Spaces

Dr. James Christensen, an Advanced Development Project Lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory, found a way to not only get inside of an aircraft's wing, but he managed to have a C-130 wing delivered to his cubicle, too!
Listen in on that and more on this episode of The Lab Life podcast!
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2019 11:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60512
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107270783.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:46
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
