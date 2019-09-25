(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab Life - Episode 16: Confined Spaces

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2019

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. James Christensen, an Advanced Development Project Lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory, found a way to not only get inside of an aircraft's wing, but he managed to have a C-130 wing delivered to his cubicle, too!

    Listen in on that and more on this episode of The Lab Life podcast!

    Date Taken: 09.25.2019
    Date Posted: 09.25.2019 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60512
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107270783.mp3
    Length: 00:32:46
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    podcast
    AFRL
    maintainer
    C-130
    Lab Life

    Lab Life - Episode 16: Confined Spaces