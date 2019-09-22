This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 22, 2019) Ms. Debora Anthony, Licensed Clinical Social Worker with the Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses suicide prevention. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2019 04:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60501
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107268858.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Suicide Prevention, by PO3 Tristan Collop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT