Bahrain Beat: Suicide Prevention

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 22, 2019) Ms. Debora Anthony, Licensed Clinical Social Worker with the Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses suicide prevention. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.