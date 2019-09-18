This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 18, 2019) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discusses the Chief Season. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Harari reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2019 04:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60498
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107268816.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: CMC Power Hour, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
