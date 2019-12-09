Bahrain Beat: USCG Promotion Ceremony

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (September 12, 2019) The U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, (PATFORSWA) Task Force 55-1, holds an awards ceremony and nominated several Coast Guardsmen for their dedication and professional performance. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.