Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 28, 2019) Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker and a licensed clinical addictions specialist at Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses mindfulness. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.
