Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 25, 2019) Debora Anthony, Licensed Clinical Social Worker with the Fleet and Family Support Center, discusses the multi-generational workplace, generation gaps and behaviors for the recurring segment “Ask the Therapist”. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
