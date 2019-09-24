(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    In order for Marines to win in combat, they need to train in the most challenging conditions and operating environments.
    That’s why Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, reinforced their adaptability to harsh environments by carrying out an urban air-raid while training on Adak Island, Alaska.

    The island is covered in steep terrain and features cold weather conditions such as overcast skies, high winds, and frequent cyclonic storms.
    Training in these potential environments improves the Marines readiness in arctic conditions.

    Approximately 3,000 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel participated in Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise,
    a joint training exercise that tests expeditionary logistical capabilities in the Arctic region and prepares joint forces to respond to crises across the Indo-Pacific region.

    3rd Battalion, 4th Marines are known for exceeding expectations. Whether it is experiences in China, the savage fighting in the jungles of Vietnam,
    or the iconic downing of the Saddam Hussein statue in Baghdad's Firdos Square, members of 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines are always ready for that action.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2019
    Date Posted: 09.24.2019 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60463
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107267113.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute