(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pillars 79 - Healthy Relationships Part 5: Openness

    The Pillars 79 - Healthy Relationships Part 5: Openness

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2019

    Audio by Robert Mehal 

    363rd ISR Wing

    Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn NCOIC of religious affairs 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue the podcast "Pillars" with their 5th and final episode of the series on Healthy Relationships by discussing openness.
    On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader.
    Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Exercise, Toxic Work Environments, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2019
    Date Posted: 09.24.2019 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60457
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107266192.mp3
    Length: 00:17:07
    Year 2019
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 79 - Healthy Relationships Part 5: Openness, by Robert Mehal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #resiliency
    #Pillars
    #TWENTY-FIFTH AIR FORCE
    #363ISRW
    #363dISRWWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    The Pillars 79 - Healthy Relationships Part 5: Openness