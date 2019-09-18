The Pillars 79 - Healthy Relationships Part 5: Openness

Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General, Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn NCOIC of religious affairs 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue the podcast "Pillars" with their 5th and final episode of the series on Healthy Relationships by discussing openness.

On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader.

Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Exercise, Toxic Work Environments, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.