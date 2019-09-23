(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Market Garden-Overall-Radio

    NETHERLANDS

    09.23.2019

    Audio by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Operation Market Garden was one of the largest allied operations of the Second World War. The 82nd and the 101st Airborne Division got the opportunity to revisit the locations of their predecessors on the 75th Anniversary. Major General Brian Winski, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), tells us more.

