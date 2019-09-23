Operation Market Garden was one of the largest allied operations of the Second World War. The 82nd and the 101st Airborne Division got the opportunity to revisit the locations of their predecessors on the 75th Anniversary. Major General Brian Winski, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), tells us more.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2019 04:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60450
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107264292.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Market Garden-Overall-Radio, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT