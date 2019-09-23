Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium in Washington, D.C., Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen Wilson spoke about the biggest challenge facing the Air Force as it seeks a new vision for the National Defense Strategy, or NDS.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2019 14:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60433
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107260921.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|60
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT