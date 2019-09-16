(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20190916 Ask the Therapist

    20190916 Ask the Therapist

    BAHRAIN

    09.16.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    AFN presents our weekly "Ask the Therapist" show with Ms. Carla Forte, a licensed clinical social worker and a licensed clinical addictions specialist, at Fleet and Family Support Center.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2019
    Date Posted: 09.22.2019 06:57
    AFN Bahrain
    Ask the Therapist

