(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD Weekly Podcast September 21, 2019

    DoD Weekly Podcast September 21, 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Marcos Alvarado 

    Defense.gov         

    This is your DoD News weekly podcast September 21, 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2019
    Date Posted: 09.20.2019 16:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60325
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107253904.mp3
    Length: 00:02:49
    Year 2019
    Genre News Broadcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Weekly Podcast September 21, 2019, by LCpl Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    DoD News Weekly

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    DoD Weekly Podcast September 21, 2019