    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    Earlier this week Navy Sailors endured the final exercise of the Field Medical Service Technician Course on Camp Pendleton, California.
    The eight week long course trains Sailors to become Fleet Marine Force Navy Corpsman more commonly known as “Doc.”
    Every year approximately 700 hundred Sailors graduate ready to be attached to Fleet Marine Units, both in garrison and in field environments.

    Some of the field training conducted during the course includes hikes, combat patrolling, and various tactical combat casualty care scenarios.
    And yes, they even had the opportunity to go through the gas chamber.
    The instructors for the courses are a mix of both Sailors and Marines.
    The Marine instructors provide the students with mentorship and the perspective of the fleet.

    Students are not only required to know their job and adhere to Naval traditions and customs,
    but they also need to know the rank structure, common knowledge and history of the Marine Corps.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Minute