(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    Earlier this week Marines part of the Single Marine Program on Camp Courtney and Camp Foster volunteere at one of the oldest and largest animal welfare and rescue organizations
    in Okinawa.

    The no-kill organization was started in 1997 and cares for approximatley 600 animals at its four locations across the island. According to a staff member working at Animal Garden,
    having limited resources makes having volunteers a significant help for the shelter raising the moral of the staff and animals alike.
    If there is anything that Marines are good at, it's doing more with less. With Marines on the job not only does the work get done, but the shelters visibility and potential for adoptions goes up.


    These volunteer activities provide great opportunities for service members to get out of the barracks, interact with their local neighbors, get behind a good cause, and provide a great service for their communities.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2019
    Date Posted: 09.20.2019 13:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60305
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107247467.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    DM
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute