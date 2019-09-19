Marine Minute

I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.



Earlier this week Marines part of the Single Marine Program on Camp Courtney and Camp Foster volunteere at one of the oldest and largest animal welfare and rescue organizations

in Okinawa.



The no-kill organization was started in 1997 and cares for approximatley 600 animals at its four locations across the island. According to a staff member working at Animal Garden,

having limited resources makes having volunteers a significant help for the shelter raising the moral of the staff and animals alike.

If there is anything that Marines are good at, it's doing more with less. With Marines on the job not only does the work get done, but the shelters visibility and potential for adoptions goes up.





These volunteer activities provide great opportunities for service members to get out of the barracks, interact with their local neighbors, get behind a good cause, and provide a great service for their communities.





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.