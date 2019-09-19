Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium in Washington, D.C., Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Goldfein spoke about the influence commanders and command teams can have on an organization.
Date Taken:
09.19.2019
Date Posted:
09.19.2019
Category:
Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60302
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107247299.mp3
Length:
00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
