WYMD NOW - Col. Joe Huss on Camp Guernsey

Did you know Camp Guernsey has more than 78,000 acres of training area? Do you know who utilizes it? Find out all the answers to these questions and more during an interview Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez has with Col. Joe Huss, Garrison Commander and Base Operations Manager of the Training Center Command at Camp Guernsey.