    WYMD NOW - Col. Joe Huss on Camp Guernsey

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez 

    Wyoming National Guard

    Did you know Camp Guernsey has more than 78,000 acres of training area? Do you know who utilizes it? Find out all the answers to these questions and more during an interview Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez has with Col. Joe Huss, Garrison Commander and Base Operations Manager of the Training Center Command at Camp Guernsey.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2019
    Date Posted: 09.19.2019 10:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60301
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107246239.mp3
    Length: 00:31:43
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WYMD NOW - Col. Joe Huss on Camp Guernsey, by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Wyoming National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    camp guernsey
    Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center
    guernsey wyoming
    guernsey wy

    WYMD NOW - Col. Joe Huss on Camp Guernsey