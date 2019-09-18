Marine Minute

Once again Marines and Sailors based out of California will be heading to Central and South America to partake in U.S. Southern Commands Enduring Promise initiative.

The command element for the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, will serve as the headquarters, aboard the USS Wasp.

Marines and Sailors from across 1 Marine Expeditionary Force will find themselves in Latin America throughout the month of October.



The Enduring promise initiative will have U.S. service members working with their Central and South American partners during several humanitarian-themed events.

In December of 2018, a similar task force was formed to conduct a bilateral engagement in Peru. This time around there is a strong emphasis on building upon the previous iteration,

further strengthening the partnership between our nations.



Enduring Promise allows the Marine Corps and Navy to work together alongside partner nations' militaries and create a unified effort to respond to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.



