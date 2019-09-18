(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Cpl Fernando Moreno with your Marine Minute.

    Once again Marines and Sailors based out of California will be heading to Central and South America to partake in U.S. Southern Commands Enduring Promise initiative.
    The command element for the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, will serve as the headquarters, aboard the USS Wasp.
    Marines and Sailors from across 1 Marine Expeditionary Force will find themselves in Latin America throughout the month of October.

    The Enduring promise initiative will have U.S. service members working with their Central and South American partners during several humanitarian-themed events.
    In December of 2018, a similar task force was formed to conduct a bilateral engagement in Peru. This time around there is a strong emphasis on building upon the previous iteration,
    further strengthening the partnership between our nations.

    Enduring Promise allows the Marine Corps and Navy to work together alongside partner nations' militaries and create a unified effort to respond to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2019 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60283
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107241052.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    America
    South
    Central
    Promise
    Marines
    Latin
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Initiative. Enduring

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute