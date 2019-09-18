ScreenPlay ep. 54: Star Wars - Dark Rey

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the second teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a glimpse of one of its characters in a surprisingly dark role.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.