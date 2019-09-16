ScreenPlay ep. 54: Spiderman and the MCU

This installment of ScreenPlay aired Monday, September 16, 2019. Hosts Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discuss the separation of Spiderman from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) after partnership agreements dissolved between Sony and Disney.



